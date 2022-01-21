Woman gets probation for damage to Monona County substations

ONAWA, Iowa -- A Nebraska woman was placed on probation for her role in the theft of copper and damage to electrical substations in rural Monona County.

Whitney Reynek, 40, of Tekemah, Nebraska, pleaded guilty in Monona County District Court to one count of trespassing. Charges of first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

District Judge Tod Deck on Thursday gave Reynek a deferred judgment, placed her on probation for three years and ordered her to pay a $1,025 civil penalty. She also must pay $1,000 in restitution to Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative jointly with Craig Keller.

On Aug. 21, Monona County emergency dispatchers received calls of fires at electrical substations that were causing power outages. Workers who responded discovered someone had broken into the substations and removed several feet of copper wiring, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Reynek was charged with dropping Keller off at the substations and picking him up. She admitted in her guilty plea that she helped Keller gain access to the facilities.

Keller, 40, of Onawa, has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree theft and five counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

Acting on a tip, Monona County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a rural Whiting, Iowa, home, where they recovered items stolen from the substations and in other burglaries in Monona County.

