Woman gets probation for stealing from Moville church

SIOUX CITY -- A former bookkeeper at a Moville, Iowa, Catholic church was placed on probation and must repay $30,000 she stole from the parish.

Alicia Jenness, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft in Woodbury County District Court. As part of a plea agreement, the charge was reduced from first-degree theft. A charge of forgery was dismissed.

District Judge Roger Sailer suspended a five-year prison sentence and placed Jenness on probation for five years.

An audit of the Immaculate Conception Church's accounting records found that Jenness had used unauthorized checks to transfer $72,101 in parish funds to herself from Jan. 23, 2013, through Nov. 6. Of that total, the $30,000 that Jenness was ordered to repay was not covered by the Diocese of Sioux City's insurance carrier.

Jenness' actions were brought to light after the parish's bank notified the pastor of a $9,000 check bearing his signature written to Jenness, who admitted to the forgery after being confronted about it and resigned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.