Woman gets 10 years prison for role in Sergeant Bluff shooting incident

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for helping four men plan to threaten residents of a Sergeant Bluff home with whom they had a drug dispute.

Jennifer Crook, 36, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

She agreed to the prison sentence in a plea agreement in which she admitted to conspiring Raymond Nieman, Kelly Davis, Erwin Scott and Lesandro Alvizo-Allison to go to a Sergeant Bluff house and threaten the occupants with .22-caliber rifles.