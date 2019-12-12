Woman gets 10 years prison for role in Sergeant Bluff shooting incident

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for helping four men plan to threaten residents of a Sergeant Bluff home with whom they had a drug dispute.
Jennifer Crook, 36, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, conspiracy and aggravated assault.
She agreed to the prison sentence in a plea agreement in which she admitted to conspiring Raymond Nieman, Kelly Davis, Erwin Scott and Lesandro Alvizo-Allison to go to a Sergeant Bluff house and threaten the occupants with .22-caliber rifles.
Crook was with the men on Aug. 7, when they traveled to a house in the 1500 block of Harrington Loop to dispute a $600 purchase of "bad" methamphetamine.
Witnesses described an argument in the driveway in which three shots were fired at the house. No one was injured.
Crook and the men fled in a van and crashed during a police pursuit. All five occupants fled on foot, and all but Davis were apprehended soon after the crash. Davis was arrested in October.
Inside the van, police located the two rifles, a baseball bat and gas can.
Davis, Nieman, Scott and Alvizo-Allison, 20, all of Sioux City, have pleaded not guilty to federal drug, robbery and firearms charges.