Woman has to be extricated from 2-vehicle wreck in Northwest Iowa
Police lights

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday near Sibley, in an incident on Iowa Highway 9.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office in a release said the collision occurred just before 1 p.m. Leroy Allen Hassebroek, 65, of Little Rock, Iowa, was driving a truck westbound on Highway 9, when he crossed the center line and struck in head-on fashion an eastbound car driven by Rachel Maria Leiting, 59, of Worthington, Minnesota.

Deputies said Leiting was extracted from the vehicle by Sibley Fire and Rescue, and transported with possible incapacitating injuries to the Osceola Regional Health Center in Sibley.

Hassebrook was cited for driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway, and was not injured.

Both vehicles had damages above $20,000.

