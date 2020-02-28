Woman has to be extricated from 2-vehicle wreck in Northwest Iowa

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday near Sibley, in an incident on Iowa Highway 9.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office in a release said the collision occurred just before 1 p.m. Leroy Allen Hassebroek, 65, of Little Rock, Iowa, was driving a truck westbound on Highway 9, when he crossed the center line and struck in head-on fashion an eastbound car driven by Rachel Maria Leiting, 59, of Worthington, Minnesota.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies said Leiting was extracted from the vehicle by Sibley Fire and Rescue, and transported with possible incapacitating injuries to the Osceola Regional Health Center in Sibley.

Hassebrook was cited for driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway, and was not injured.

Both vehicles had damages above $20,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.