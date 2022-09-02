Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation.

Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.

Scott reached into a car on Sept. 24 and punched one of the occupants.

Scott and Miracle Walls followed the woman in their car and blocked her path on an access road in the 200 block of Nebraska Street. Once the car was stopped, Scott and Walls opened the woman's car door and assaulted her.

Before the woman was stopped, she had called her brother, who arrived on the scene and tried to break up the fight. Aaron Word, who was in the car with Walls and Scott, is charged with shooting the man once in the back and once in the chest.

Walls, 24, of Sioux City, was placed on probation in May after pleading guilty to third-degree burglary.

Word, 18, of Sioux City, is scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 13 on charges of attempted murder, willful injury, intimidation with a weapon, going armed with intent and trafficking in stolen firearms.