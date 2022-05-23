Woman involved in shooting-related incident gets probation

SIOUX CITY -- A woman involved in an assault that preceded a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Monday to probation.

District Judge Tod Deck suspended a five-year prison sentence and placed Miracle Walls on probation for two years. Walls, 24, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court in March to third-degree burglary, which had been reduced from second-degree burglary as part of a plea agreement.

In her plea, Walls admitted to reaching into a car on Sept. 24 and punching one of the occupants.

Walls and Joy Scott were charged with following the woman in a car and blocking her path on an access road in the 200 block of Nebraska Street. Once the car was stopped, Scott and Walls opened the woman's car door and assaulted her.

Before the woman was stopped, she had called her brother, who arrived on the scene and tried to break up the fight. Aaron Word, who was in the car with Walls and Scott, is charged with shooting the man once in the back and once in the chest.

Scott, 40, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty of second-degree burglary and is scheduled to stand trial in July.

Word, 18, of Sioux City, is scheduled to stand trial in August on charges of attempted murder, willful injury, intimidation with a weapon, going armed with intent and trafficking in stolen firearms.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.