SIOUX CITY — A woman who cooperated in a plan to set off an explosion at Sioux City's Scheels store has pleaded guilty.

Jessica Katz, 41, of Omaha, entered her plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree criminal mischief as a habitual offender and fourth-degree theft.

According to terms of a plea agreement, a 15-year prison sentence on the criminal mischief charge will be dismissed and Katz will be placed on probation. She will be sentenced to 200 days in jail for theft. A charge of first-degree arson will be dismissed. Sentencing was set for June 29.

Katz admitted she aided and abetted Claudette Loera in a plan in which Loera is suspected of setting off an explosion in the store at 4400 Sergeant Road on Oct. 26 as a distraction while the two stole merchandise.

According to court documents, after exiting and re-entering the store, Loera removed a lighter and a small device from the pocket of her hooded sweatshirt, lighted the fuse and tossed the device onto a shelf. The device exploded, damaging shelving and merchandise.

Both women fled the store with shirts, shoes and other items, which totaled $562. The explosion caused more than $3,412 in damages, but no injuries.

As part of her plea agreement, Katz will be ordered to pay $3,975 in restitution jointly with Loera, 35, also of Omaha, who has pleaded not guilty of first-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft and is scheduled to stand trial in June.