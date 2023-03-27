SHELDON, Iowa — Authorities have released the identity of a woman found dead Thursday inside her Sheldon home.

Jody Lynn Duskin, 62, was found by a family member at 604 Fourth Ave. The Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy Saturday and determined her death was a homicide, according to an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation news release.

Duskin's son, Nathaniel Kassel, 41, of Rock Rapids, was arrested Friday in Flandeau, South Dakota, on charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in custody in the Brookings County Jail in South Dakota and will be returned to O'Brien County after a judge approves his extradition.

The DCI has released no other details about the case.

A search of Iowa online court records showed Kassel has a limited criminal history with no violent crimes. He was fined $100 for a misdemeanor theft charge in 2011 and had a fine suspended for a disorderly conduct conviction in 2015, both in Lyon County. He was placed on probation in 2011 in Osceola County after pleading guilty to felony burglary and misdemeanor theft. He also has a 2017 drunken driving conviction in Sioux County.