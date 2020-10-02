Woman pleads guilty to 2018 fatal Sioux City stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- A Dakota City woman admitted to a judge Friday that she stabbed and killed another woman more than two years ago in Sioux City.
Melissa Camargo-Flores pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the April 8, 2018, stabbing death of Kenia Alvarez-Flores outside the victim's home in the 1200 block of West 14th Street in Sioux City.
"I had a fight with the victim and during the fight I stabbed Kenia several times and after that she was pronounced dead at the hospital," Camargo-Flores told District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer through a Spanish interpreter.
Hoffmeyer scheduled sentencing for Oct. 29 in Woodbury County District Court.
Camargo-Flores, 22, pleaded guilty to the amended charge as part of a plea agreement. She had been scheduled to stand trial later this month for first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Instead of facing a lifetime in prison if found guilty, Camargo-Flores pleaded to the lesser charge, which carries a 50-year prison sentence. She must serve at least 35 years before becoming eligible for parole.
Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings said he could not comment on the case until after sentencing.
Police have said that Camargo-Flores waited for Alvarez-Flores, 24, outside her home for approximately 20 minutes and stabbed her several times as Alvarez-Flores left for work. Witnesses saw the stabbing take place, and one witness followed Camargo-Flores, providing police with a description of the vehicle.
Soon after the incident, police spotted Camargo-Flores driving a car matching the description and arrested her. Police found bloody gloves and a bloody knife inside the car.
