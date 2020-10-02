Woman pleads guilty to 2018 fatal Sioux City stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- A Dakota City woman admitted to a judge Friday that she stabbed and killed another woman more than two years ago in Sioux City.

Melissa Camargo-Flores pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the April 8, 2018, stabbing death of Kenia Alvarez-Flores outside the victim's home in the 1200 block of West 14th Street in Sioux City.

"I had a fight with the victim and during the fight I stabbed Kenia several times and after that she was pronounced dead at the hospital," Camargo-Flores told District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer through a Spanish interpreter.

Hoffmeyer scheduled sentencing for Oct. 29 in Woodbury County District Court.