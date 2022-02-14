Woman pleads guilty to driving car in fatal shooting of 18-year-old girl

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman pleaded guilty Monday to driving three gunmen to and from a Morningside home, where they fired numerous shots into the house, killing an 18-year-old girl.

According to terms of a plea agreement, she'll receive a seven-year prison term.

Liliana Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor reduced from an initial felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and two felony counts of reckless use of a firearm.

Gutierrez admitted to driving Christopher Morales, Carlos Morales and Anthony Bauer on Jan. 1, 2021, to a house at 2637 Walker St., where dozens of people had gathered for a New Year's Eve party. The three men, one of whom Gutierrez was dating, exited the vehicle and fired at least 27 shots into the house, killing Mia Kritis and hurting three others.

The three shooters then ran back to the vehicle, got in, and Gutierrez drove away.

Gutierrez admitted that she knew the three, Bauer specifically, were going to commit a felony and, after the shooting, helped Bauer avoid arrest.

"I helped Anthony Bauer commit a felony," Gutierrez said during her plea hearing.

Gutierrez also said she aided and abetted the three shooters' firing of the weapons recklessly by driving them to the party. Police have said there is no evidence that Gutierrez fired any shots.

District Judge Roger Sailer approved Gutierrez' guilty pleas and the plea agreement, in which a third count of reckless use of a firearm will be dismissed.

Sailer scheduled sentencing for April 11 in Woodbury County District Court. Gutierrez remains free on bond.

Gutierrez is the last of the four people charged in the case to enter a plea agreement, plead guilty and avoid trial and potential longer prison sentences.

Christopher Morales admitted to firing the shots that killed Kritis and wounded the others. His brother, Carlos Morales, and Bauer admitted to aiding and abetting and also firing shots.

All three were charged with first-degree murder, three counts of reckless use of a firearm and one count of going armed with intent.

Each one pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder -- allowing them to avoid a mandatory lifetime prison sentence without parole if found guilty at trial -- and the three reckless use of a firearm charges.

Christopher Morales, 20, was sentenced to 55 years in prison, and Bauer, 19, received a 50-year prison sentence. Both must serve the mandatory minimum of 35 years before they're eligible for parole.

Carlos Morales, 19, was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Because he was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, he must serve only 15 years before he's eligible for parole.

