Woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Denison credit union
Woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Denison credit union

SIOUX CITY -- A former worker at a Denison, Iowa, credit union has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.4 million.

Brenda Jensen entered her plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of credit union theft, embezzlement or misapplication. A sentencing date will be set after a presentence investigation is completed.

According to court filings, Jensen embezzled or misapplied $1,486,647 at Consumers Credit Union, now known as Cobalt Credit Union, from May 2012 through March 2018. Court documents said that Jensen and others took, withdrew or misused money from the credit union with the intent to defraud the institution.

