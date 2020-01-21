Woman pleads guilty to fatal South Sioux City hit and run

You are the owner of this article.
DAKOTA CITY -- A Sioux City woman faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to striking and killing a pedestrian in South Sioux City before driving away from the crash scene.

Maria Gonzalez-Diego mugshot

Gonzalez-Diego

Maria Gonzalez-Diego pleaded guilty Tuesday in Dakota County District Court to one count of motor vehicle homicide, a Class II felony that carries a prison sentence of one to 50 years in prison.

A plea agreement filed in the case does not specify the length of Gonzalez-Diego's sentence, and prosecutors and her lawyer will be able to argue for any sentence they believe appropriate at her sentencing hearing, which District Judge Bryan Meismer scheduled for March 10.

A charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death will be dismissed, according to terms of the plea agreement.

Gonzalez-Diego, 20, will remain in custody in the Dakota County Jail on a $500,000 bond. She struck Antonia Lopez De Ramirez with her white Hyundai car on June 24 in the intersection of East 15th and B streets. Lopez De Ramirez, 62, died later at a hospital.

According to court documents, Gonzalez-Diego told police that she was on her phone while driving and had already hit the woman by the time she looked up. Gonzalez-Diego told police she became scared and took off.

Sioux City police stopped Gonzalez-Diego about 10 minutes later on suspicion of drunken driving after receiving a report of a white car swerving and nearly hitting other vehicles in the 1300 block of Summit Street. A preliminary breath test showed her blood alcohol content at .292 percent, more than three times above the legal limit of 0.08 percent, and she was charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated.

Police in South Sioux City later used debris at the scene of the hit and run to link Gonzalez-Diego's car to the incident.

At the time of her June 24 arrest, Gonzalez-Diego was out on bond in Woodbury County after being arrested in Sioux City a week earlier for second-offense OWI.

Gonzalez-Diego has pleaded guilty in Woodbury County to both OWI charges and will be sentenced after her vehicular homicide case is concluded.

Joel Perea Duenas mugshot

Perea Duenas

A second person charged in connection with the hit and run told police he and Gonzalez-Diego spent three hours drinking tequila and smoking THC wax at his home prior to the crash.

Joel Perea Duenas, 19, of South Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of procuring alcohol for a minor resulting in serious bodily injury or death. He is scheduled to change his plea on Feb. 11 in Dakota County.

