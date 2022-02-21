 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman pleads not guilty of attempted murder in Osceola County

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Michigan woman charged with stabbing another woman has pleaded not guilty of attempted murder.

Veronica Peckens, 18, of Lake Ann, Michigan, entered her written plea Monday in Osceola County District Court to charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing bodily injury and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

According to court documents, Peckens was at the victim's home in Sibley on Dec. 2, when she took a basket screw and stabbed the woman several times in the eyelid and tried several times to cut the woman's throat.

