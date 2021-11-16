 Skip to main content
Woman pleads not guilty of defrauding Iowa DHS

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty of defrauding the Iowa Department of Human Services of more than $19,000.

Jolene Henry mugshot

Henry

Jolene Henry, also known as Jolene Vasquez, 37, entered her written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of first-degree fraudulent practices.

According to court documents, Henry did not report her employment while receiving Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits from July 10, 2016, through Feb. 28, 2020, for herself, her spouse and her five children. Henry did not report her employment on re-certification documents when her income surpassed the income limits for eligibility for her household's size, resulting in her receiving $19,080 to which she was not entitled.

