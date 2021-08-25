Woman pleads not guilty of murder in Dickinson County

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A woman has pleaded not guilty in connection with the slaying of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.

Allison Decker, 26, entered her written plea Tuesday in Dickinson County District Court to charges of first-degree murder, second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit second-degree theft. Her trial was scheduled for Sept. 21.

Decker and co-defendant Justice Berntson, 24, are accused of killing 25-year-old Angel Bastman in her home. Berntson faces the same charges as Decker and has pleaded not guilty. Both remain in custody in the Dickinson County Jail on $1 million bonds.

Bastman's body was found Dec. 22 at her home at 104 Maple Ave. According to court documents, Bastman was killed at approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 21. Authorities have declined to comment on the cause of death.

In December, investigators determined that Bastman's rental car was missing from her home. Four days later, Sioux City police spotted Berntson driving it in Sioux City. A vehicle pursuit ensued, and Berntson, who gave an Elk Point, South Dakota, address at the time, was arrested after crashing the car.