Woman pleads not guilty of running over deputy's foot

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Rock Rapids woman has pleaded not guilty of running over a sheriff's deputy's foot after driving away from a car accident.

Mandy Davis, 45, entered her written plea Wednesday in Lyon County District Court to charges of assault on persons engaged in certain occupations and interference with official acts.

Davis is accused of running over a Lyon County Sheriff's deputy's foot on May 30 as he attempted to talk to her about a car rollover on U.S. Highway 75.

According to court documents, the deputy arrived at the accident scene south of Rock Rapids when Davis was pulling away with three minors who had been in the rollover.

Davis went to the hospital in Rock Rapids, where, according to court documents, she took the three boys inside, later coming back out with two and telling them not to talk to the deputy. Davis drove over the deputy's foot while jumping the curb and leaving the parking lot.

The deputy and a backup officer pursued Davis to her home, where she resisted arrest while being handcuffed, court documents said.