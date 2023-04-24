SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha woman has pleaded not guilty of shoplifting and setting off an explosion at Sioux City's Scheels store.

Claudette Loera, 35, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft.

She and Jessica Katz are accused of taking shirts, shoes and a number of other items from shelves at Scheels, 4400 Sergeant Road, on Oct. 26.

According to court documents, after exiting and re-entering the store, Loera removed a lighter and a small device from the pocket of her hooded sweatshirt, lighted the fuse and tossed the device onto a shelf. A short time later, the device exploded, damaging shelving and merchandise.

Both women fled the store without paying for the merchandise, which totaled $562. The explosion caused more than $3,412 in damages.

Dozens of employees and customers were in the store at the time of the explosion.

Katz, 41, of Omaha, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft and is scheduled to stand trial later this month.