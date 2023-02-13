SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha woman has pleaded not guilty of shoplifting after an accomplice set off an explosion at Sioux City's Scheels store.

Jessica Katz, 40, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft.

According to court documents, Katz and another woman took a number of items off of shelves at Scheels, 4400 Sergeant Road, on Oct. 26.

While inside the store, the other woman removed a lighter and a small device with a fuse from the pocket of her hooded sweatshirt. She lit the fuse and tossed the device onto a shelf. A short time later, the device exploded, damaging shelving and merchandise.

Katz exited the store without paying for the merchandise, which totaled $562, that she and the other woman had collected, court documents said. The explosion caused more than $3,412 in damages.

Dozens of employees and customers were in the store at the time of the explosion.