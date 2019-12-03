Woman pleads not guilty to fatal South Sioux City hit and run

According to court documents, Gonzalez-Diego told police that she was on her phone while driving and had already hit the woman by the time she looked up. Gonzalez-Diego told police she became scared and took off.

Sioux City police stopped Gonzalez-Diego about 10 minutes later on suspicion of drunken driving. A preliminary breath test showed her blood alcohol content at .292 percent, more than three times above the legal limit of 0.08 percent, and she was charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated.

Police in South Sioux City later used debris at the scene of the hit and run to link Gonzalez-Diego's car to the incident.

At the time of her June 24 arrest, Gonzalez-Diego was out on bond in Woodbury County after being arrested in Sioux City a week earlier for second-offense OWI.

Gonzalez-Diego has pleaded guilty in Woodbury County to both second-offense OWI charges and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 25.