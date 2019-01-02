LE MARS, Iowa -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty to charges connected to a December bank robbery in Le Mars.
Karen Merrick, 35, entered her written pleas Dec. 26 in Plymouth County District Court to single counts of second-degree robbery, first-degree theft, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit felony theft, accessory after the fact and eluding or attempting to elude law enforcement. A trial date has not been set.
Merrick is charged with aiding and abetting Phillip White in the Dec. 12 robbery of Iowa State Bank, 301 Plymouth St. NW.
Witnesses reported seeing a man enter the bank and then leaving it and getting into a U-Haul van driven by a woman.
Merrick is charged with driving the van and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit out of Le Mars and onto county roads before officers were able to flatten the van's tires and bring it to a stop.
White, 32, of Sioux City, is accused of robbing the bank and faces charges of second-degree robbery, first-degree theft, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit felony theft. He has not yet entered a plea.
Police said that all money stolen from the bank was recovered from the van. The amount taken was not disclosed.