SIOUX CITY -- A Macy, Nebraska, woman has pleaded not guilty to her alleged role in a 2017 carjacking in Sioux City.
Alisia Rangel-McCauley, 22, entered her written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft and assault while participating in a felony.
According to court documents, Rangel-McCauley parked behind the female victim in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Hamilton Boulevard on May 27, 2017, and blocked her from leaving. Rangel-McCauley approached the woman and demanded that she take her to buy food. After the victim called 911, court documents said, Rangel-McCauley's boyfriend, Eagleboy Freemont, reached into the car and tried to take the car keys while pointing a knife at the woman and threatening to stab her.
The woman fled from her car and left the keys in it. Freemont drove away with her car, followed by Rangel-McCauley in the second vehicle.
Rangel-McCauley was arrested in Nebraska in possession of the victim's cellphone and wallet and was later sentenced to two years in prison. She was released in May.
Freemont was sentenced in Dakota County to up to seven years in prison for charges related to the chase. He was sentenced in October in Woodbury County to 20 years in prison on burglary and theft charges.