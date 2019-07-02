SPENCER, Iowa -- A bartender has pleaded not guilty to serving alcohol to an underage man who later died in a vehicle crash along with his passenger.
Jacoba Knight, 37, of Milford, Iowa, entered her written plea Monday in Clay County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to an intoxicated person.
She was arrested June 4 after an investigation into the April 26 fatal crash in which Alfonso Maldonado, 19, of Graettinger, Iowa, and Tephonte Smith, 21, of Estherville, Iowa, were killed after the car Maldonado was driving hit an electrical pole near Dickens, Iowa.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said that Maldonado and Smith had been drinking at Southside Grill in Spencer prior to the crash.
According to court documents, video surveillance showed Knight serve Maldonado four or five shots. Maldonado's blood alcohol content was later determined to be 0.258 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. Maldonado died from his injuries at Spencer Hospital while Smith died at the scene.