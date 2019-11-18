Woman pleads not guilty to setting fire in Sioux City home

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty to setting a fire inside a west-side home.

Krystal Reyes, 31, entered her written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of first-degree arson. Her trial was set for Jan. 21.

According to court documents, Reyes set a fire at about 8:14 a.m. Oct. 12 inside a home in the 1200 block of West 14th Street, where she had been staying off and on with another woman and a man.

After the woman agreed to give Reyes a ride that morning, she found Reyes spraying lighter fluid on the carpet at the base of the stairwell leading upstairs, where the male roommate was sleeping. Reyes had placed a ladder at the stairway as an obstruction, court documents said.

Reyes is accused of setting fire to a roll of paper towels and setting them on the carpet. The other woman kicked the paper towels outside, and a vacuum cleaner caught fire. Reyes then fled the house and took the male roommate's mother's truck, which was parked in the driveway, court documents said.

The male roommate doused the flames with water.

Reyes was later arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska.

