Woman pleads not guilty to Sioux City Walgreens robberies

SIOUX CITY -- A Macy, Nebraska, woman has pleaded not guilty of her role in the robbery of two Sioux City Walgreens stores last month.

Tarisha Grant, 29, entered her written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of first-degree robbery.

Grant and Chastyn Tyndall are suspected of robbing the Walgreens at 4650 Morningside Ave. on June 12 and the Walgreens at 1900 Hamilton Blvd. hours later on June 13.

They are accused of taking a phone charger, alcohol and a pair of socks from the Morningside store after Tyndall displayed a knife to a clerk.

Tyndall is accused of threatening a clerk with a knife at the Hamilton Boulevard store and demanding a bottle of Crown Royal whisky from behind the counter and taking cash from the register. Grant is accused of grabbing alcohol and gum before they ran from the store.

No one was injured in either incident.