ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City woman has pleaded not guilty to stabbing a man during an altercation.
Susana Ochoa, 38, entered her written plea Tuesday in Sioux County District Court to willful injury resulting in serious injury.
Sioux County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 900 block of Blaine Street in Boyden at 12:08 p.m. June 23.
According to court documents, Ochoa stabbed the man with a steak knife in the back just below his left shoulder blade. The man was taken by ambulance to a Sheldon, Iowa, hospital. He was later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital for further medical treatment.