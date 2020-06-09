Woman pleads not guilty to stealing $72,000 from Moville church

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A former bookkeeper at a Moville, Iowa, church has pleaded not guilty to stealing more than $72,000 from the parish.

Alicia Jenness, 41, entered her written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of first-degree theft and forgery.

Jenness is accused of forging the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church pastor's name on a $9,000 check written to herself. According to court documents, Jenness admitted to the forgery after being confronted about it and resigned.

An audit of the parish's accounting records found that Jenness had used unauthorized checks to transfer $72,101 in parish funds to herself from Jan. 23, 2013, through Nov. 6, court documents said.

