Woman pleads not guilty to throwing baby at hospital crib

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty to throwing her infant son at a hospital crib and fracturing his skull.

Megan James, 32, entered her written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to child endangerment resulting in serious injury.

According to court documents, James gave birth to the boy on Nov. 15 at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. On Nov. 17, the boy suffered skull fractures while in the care of James, who was alone in her hospital room at the time.

Hospital staff were suspicious of the infant's injuries and notified the Iowa Department of Human Services and Sioux City police. After providing several explanations for her son's injuries, James told police detectives she had become frustrated while attempting to breast feed him and that she had a migraine and wanted him to stop crying. James admitted throwing the infant, who hit his head on the crib and then hit his head on the floor, court documents said.

The baby was transferred to Children's Hospital in Omaha for treatment, court documents said.

