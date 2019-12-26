Woman's estate sues Hawarden nursing home for negligence

Peck complained of back pain after the fall, and nursing staff requested a prescription for narcotic pain medication rather than having a doctor examine her. According to the lawsuit, Nystrom filled the order without examining Peck.

In the following weeks, Peck continued to complain of severe pain and asked to be seen by a doctor. Nystrom did not come to see her, the lawsuit said, and nurses instead ordered physical therapy.

On April 20, Peck's family was notified of her condition. The family requested that Peck be transferred to the hospital, and, as Peck was leaving, Van Noort reportedly said, "good, now maybe they'll find out nothing is wrong (and) she can come back and behave better," the lawsuit said.

After her spinal fractures were discovered, Peck was transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital, where she was diagnosed with osteomyelitis, an infection that had set into her fractures. The lawsuit alleges it had festered and spread at Hillcrest because Peck did not receive proper medical attention.

Peck's family reported the incident to the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals, which on Aug. 6 cited Hillcrest and fined the facility $10,000 for failing to meet quality of care standards.

According to state records, it was at least the sixth time in the past 10 years the agency had cited Hillcrest. Since 2010, the state has fined Hillcrest a total of $37,500 for safety violations, a case in which a resident developed pressure sores and failing to report an allegation of dependent adult abuse within 24 hours.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.