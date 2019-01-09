ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A South Dakota woman was placed on probation and ordered to have no contact with a Rock Valley, Iowa, church after pleading guilty to two incidents in which shots were fired at unoccupied homes.
Artis Kattenberg, 51, of Brandon, S.D., pleaded guilty Wednesday in Sioux County District Court to third-degree criminal mischief and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She had earlier pleaded guilty in Lyon County District Court to aiding and abetting second-degree criminal mischief and aiding and abetting the reckless use of a firearm.
Kattenberg received a combined seven-year prison sentence, which was suspended, and was placed on probation for two years. She was fined $65 and must pay $1,800 in restitution to the owner of a Rock Valley, Iowa, house damaged in the drive-by shooting. Kattenberg was ordered to have no contact with the Netherlands Reformed Church in Rock Valley and she must comply with recommendations for mental health treatment.
Kattenberg was arrested on Dec. 27, 2017, in Brandon after she and her then-16-year-old son were suspected of firing shots into a house in rural Rock Valley on Dec. 24, 2017, and another seven days earlier in rural Rock Rapids, Iowa. No one was home at the time of either shooting.
Court documents show that Kattenberg drove past the Rock Valley home and her son fired a high-powered rifle at the home, damaging a window, gutter and wall. She and her son were accused of driving past the Rock Rapids house and firing shots at it.
Authorities said the shootings were believed to be in retaliation for an incident that occurred between Kattenburg, the juvenile and church members.
Because of Iowa confidentiality laws pertaining to juvenile cases, Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle said he was not able to comment on any juvenile court case in which Kattenberg's son was charged.
When South Dakota authorities arrested Kattenberg, they found dozens of firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition in her home.
Kattenberg was sentenced in Minnehaha County in South Dakota to a seven-year suspended prison sentence on a charge of abuse or cruelty to a minor. She spent 293 days in jail, Kunstle said in a news release.
As a result of her felony convictions, Kattenberg is prohibited from buying or possessing firearms.