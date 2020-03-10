Woman sentenced to 15-30 years prison for fatal South Sioux City hit and run

DAKOTA CITY -- Antonia Lopez De Ramirez was walking home from church when she was struck and killed by a passing car.
Instead of having animosity toward the driver, her daughter said, her mother, a godly woman, would be full of forgiveness.
"I know if she was present in this very moment, she would forgive Maria Gonzalez-Diego," Natali Markworth said.
Markworth said she and her family believe in forgiveness, too. But they also believe Gonzalez-Diego must pay the consequences for her acts on the evening of June 24, when, under the influence of drugs and alcohol, she hit Lopez De Ramirez in the intersection of East 15th and B streets in South Sioux City and then drove away. Lopez De Ramirez, 62, died later at a hospital.
"You reap what you sow," Markworth said Tuesday before Gonzalez-Diego, 20, of Sioux City, was sentenced in Dakota County District Court to 15-30 years in prison on one count of motor vehicle homicide. She must serve at least 7.5 years before she's eligible for parole.
Markworth said she has undergone trauma therapy, meets with grief support groups and must take medication to control her emotions since her mother died. She described an emptiness in the home her parents had just moved into before Lopez De Ramirez was killed.
"There are no happy memories in that house," Markworth said. "Her presence is greatly missed at every dinner table. Food doesn't taste as good when it isn't cooked by your mother."
Speaking before District Judge Bryan Meismer sentenced her, Gonzalez-Diego asked Lopez De Ramirez' family for forgiveness and apologized.
"If I could go back and change everything, in a heartbeat I would," a tearful Gonzalez-Diego read from a written statement. "I do feel for your family, and I regret what I've done. I pray every day for you guys. I apologize for everything I've put your family through."
Gonzalez-Diego had faced up to 50 years in prison, and Lopez De Ramirez' family and Assistant Dakota County Attorney Melinda Wicks had asked for Meismer to give her the maximum sentence.
Defense attorney Brian Buckmeier requested a four-year prison sentence, telling Meismer that his client was only 19 years old at the time of the crash, has attended Alcoholics Anonymous classes while in jail and wants to rebuild her life.
"I'm not asking you to sympathize with her. She's going to be dealing with this for the rest of her life," Buckmeier said. "She is incredibly young and made stupid decisions that cost a life here."
Meismer said he believed Gonzalez-Diego when she said she wanted to get help, but punishment was needed in addition to rehabilitation.
"I believe you when you say you're sorry and wish you weren't here, but we're here. Someone died," Meismer said before announcing his sentence.
The day after the hit and run, Gonzalez-Diego told police that she was on her phone while driving and had already hit Lopez De Ramirez by the time she looked up. Gonzalez-Diego told police she became scared and took off.
Sioux City police stopped her about 10 minutes later on suspicion of drunken driving after receiving a report of a white car swerving and nearly hitting other vehicles in the 1300 block of Summit Street. A preliminary breath test showed her blood alcohol content at .292 percent, more than three times above the legal limit of 0.08 percent, and she was charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated.
Police in South Sioux City later used debris at the scene of the hit and run to link Gonzalez-Diego's car to the incident.
It was her third OWI arrest in less than a year. Gonzalez-Diego was sentenced in Woodbury County to two days in jail in February 2019 for OWI and marijuana possession.
At the time of her June 24 arrest, Gonzalez-Diego was out on bond in Woodbury County after being arrested in Sioux City a week earlier for second-offense OWI. She has pleaded guilty to both OWI charges, and her Iowa prison sentences will be served at the same time she serves her vehicular homicide sentence in Nebraska.
A second person charged in connection with the hit and run told police he and Gonzalez-Diego spent three hours drinking tequila and smoking THC wax at his home prior to the crash.
Joel Perea Duenas, 19, of South Sioux City, has pleaded guilty to procuring alcohol for a minor and is scheduled to be sentenced April 14.