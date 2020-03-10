Woman sentenced to 15-30 years prison for fatal South Sioux City hit and run

"I believe you when you say you're sorry and wish you weren't here, but we're here. Someone died," Meismer said before announcing his sentence.

The day after the hit and run, Gonzalez-Diego told police that she was on her phone while driving and had already hit Lopez De Ramirez by the time she looked up. Gonzalez-Diego told police she became scared and took off.

Sioux City police stopped her about 10 minutes later on suspicion of drunken driving after receiving a report of a white car swerving and nearly hitting other vehicles in the 1300 block of Summit Street. A preliminary breath test showed her blood alcohol content at .292 percent, more than three times above the legal limit of 0.08 percent, and she was charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated.

Police in South Sioux City later used debris at the scene of the hit and run to link Gonzalez-Diego's car to the incident.

It was her third OWI arrest in less than a year. Gonzalez-Diego was sentenced in Woodbury County to two days in jail in February 2019 for OWI and marijuana possession.