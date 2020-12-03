Woman sentenced to 50 years for fatal stabbing in Sioux City

The victim's sister and brother told Camargo-Flores they hope she spends every day she's in prison thinking about what she did and why. They still wonder what caused her to take such drastic actions.

"You just took a life away, but why? Was it because of jealousy, for fun? Or maybe it's because you're a mean person inside. Did you get what you wanted? Did your plan work out? Was it worth it?" Blanca Alvarez and Marco Alvarez said in a letter read in court by Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings.

"Someday it will dawn on you what you have done. You have ruined her life and your own."

Police have said that Camargo-Flores waited for Alvarez-Flores, 24, outside her home in the 1200 block of West 14th Street for approximately 20 minutes on April 8, 2018, and stabbed her several times after she left the house. A witness to the stabbing followed Camargo-Flores, providing police with a description of the vehicle in which she left.

Soon after the incident, police spotted Camargo-Flores driving a car matching the description and arrested her. Police found bloody gloves and a bloody knife inside the car.