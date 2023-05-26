Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX CITY — An Omaha woman who conspired with another woman to set off an explosive device at Sioux City's Scheels store to aid their shoplifting plan has been sentenced to jail.

District Judge Zachary Hindman on Wednesday sentenced Jessica Katz to 180 days in jail for fourth-degree theft. He suspended a 15-year prison sentence for second-degree criminal mischief as a habitual offender. The sentence was spelled out in a plea agreement, which included the dismissal of one count of first-degree arson. Katz, 41, of Omaha, pleaded guilty in April in Woodbury County District Court.

Katz also was ordered to pay $3,975 in restitution jointly with her co-defendant, Claudette Loera.

The two went to the store at 4400 Sergeant Road on Oct. 26, when Loera set off the explosion as a distraction while she and Katz stole merchandise from the store. Loera took a small device from her sweatshirt pocket, lighted the fuse and tossed it onto a shelf. When the device exploded, the two women left the store with shirts, shoes and other items totaling $562. The explosion caused more than $3,412 in damages, but no injuries.

Loera, 35, of Omaha, was sentenced on May 4 to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree criminal mischief as a habitual offender, fourth-degree theft and third-degree arson.