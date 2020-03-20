Sioux City woman sentenced to 1 year in prison in Guatemalan trafficking case

She has spent more than eight months in jail awaiting resolution of her case. Francisco's attorney, Nathan Lab, of Omaha, asked Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand to sentence her to time served and place her on supervised release rather than sentence her within the 12-18-month range the federal sentencing guideline formula called for.

Francisco accepted responsibility for helping as many as eight of her husband's relatives enter the country illegally, Lab said, but the circumstances of the 17-year-old's arrival and stay in Sioux City were not what many investigators and the media had originally been led to believe, and initial allegations were "more fiction than fact." It was never Francisco's intent to have the girl come to Sioux City to be sexually assaulted, but her husband may have made other agreements with the girl and her family, Lab said.

"I believe the allegations as initially set forth are unreliable," Lab said. "She was involved in a scheme to bring individuals here, and there may or may not have been something that occurred. Ms. Francisco is not the individual the media and others have portrayed her to be."