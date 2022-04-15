Person shot Friday in Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- A person was taken to a Sioux City hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday morning after a shooting in Morningside.
At 9:17 a.m., police responded to 2201 Gibson St. for a female shot in the leg.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found three individuals in the residence, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department. The injured female was taken to a hospital.
The statement said no suspects have been identified at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
The incident occurred roughly 14 hours after police responded to a shots fired call on the city's north side.
At 7:24 p.m. Thursday, callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of Stone Park Boulevard and 32nd Street.
According to the statement, shortly after the shots were fired, witnesses observed a four-door silver car chasing a black car eastbound on Stone Park Boulevard.
People are also reading…
Officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle, but did find evidence of a shooting, according to the statement. No one was shot. The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960 or 712-258-8477.