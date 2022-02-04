Woman shot multiple times in Milford parking lot is hospitalized in critical condition

MILFORD, Iowa -- A woman who was shot multiple times in a Milford parking lot Thursday is hospitalized in critical condition, according to officials.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement that the woman, whom they have not identified, was taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later flown to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Dickinson County District Court, Christian William Goyne-Yarns, 25, has been charged with attempted murder. He is accused of shooting the woman at least twice in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing around 8:30 a.m.

The complaint states that the victim called 911 and identified Goyne-Yarns as the person who shot her.

Goyne-Yarns was arrested without incident around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Spirit Lake and taken to the sheriff's office, according to the statement from the DCI.

