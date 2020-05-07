Woman sues Hard Rock for including jalapenos in her food

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A patron of a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City restaurant has sued the casino because she said the restaurant staff did not warn her that her meal included jalapeno peppers.

Rochelle McCoy, of Sioux City, says in the lawsuit that she was served a meal that had a meat mixture including jalapenos, though she had informed restaurant staff she was allergic to them.

According to the lawsuit, McCoy had an allergic reaction after eating the food and had to be hospitalized for swelling, physical distress, shortness of breath, inability to talk and near fainting.

She is seeking a judgment to compensate her for damages and medical expenses in excess of $10,000.

Mike Adams, Hard Rock's vice president of operations, said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

In the lawsuit, filed Monday in Woodbury County District Court, McCoy said she was dining in one of the casino's restaurants on late May 7 or early May 8. While ordering, she told staff she was allergic to jalapenos. Despite providing that information, she said, the meat in her meal contained jalapenos and caused her to have the reaction after she ate it.

McCoy is alleging that Hard Rock failed to disclose the menu item contained jalapenos and that the restaurant staff was negligent by not heeding her warnings and instructions.

