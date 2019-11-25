Woman sues Sioux County for injuries suffered in jail suicide attempt

Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena was out of the office Monday and could not be reached for comment.

Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle said he could not comment on pending litigation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the lawsuit, Schiebout was booked into the jail on Nov. 21, 2017, and informed jail staff she had a mental illness, had a prior hospitalization for mental health reasons and had previously experienced suicidal thoughts. The next day, and again on Nov. 27, Schiebout completed a written request for mental health services because she was having suicidal thoughts.

Schiebout was never provided with any mental health services, the lawsuit said. Instead, the county contacted third-party provider Compass Pointe Behavioral Health and Creative Living about her requests.

A week later, the lawsuit said, Schiebout had not yet received any mental health care services to address her suicidal thoughts.

The lawsuit also alleges that the county and jailers violated Schiebout's Eighth Amendment protection against cruel and unusual punishment by disregarding her medical needs.