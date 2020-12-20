 Skip to main content
Woman suffers multiple gunshot wounds at Sioux City gentlemen's club early Sunday
SIOUX CITY -- A woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds in an incident at a gentlemen's club in Sioux City in the wee hours Sunday morning. 

At around 1:24 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police Officers were dispatched to Mavericks Gentlemen's Club, 416 Cunningham Drive, for a shooting. Officers found a woman lying on the ground outside, in the parking lot area, "suffering from multiple gun shots," according to a SCPD press release. 

She was taken to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. Her name has been withheld pending notification of her next of kin. 

An investigation is ongoing.

