 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman taken to Sioux City hospital after Monday night stabbing
View Comments

Woman taken to Sioux City hospital after Monday night stabbing

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital Monday night. 

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at Prestwick Apartments, 4230 Hickory Lane, at 8:16 p.m. When they arrived, Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said they found a woman suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to her abdomen. She was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

McClure said the woman was alone in a friend's apartment when an unknown male entered the apartment and stabbed her with a knife. 

"There's no signs of forced entry, so we believe the door was unlocked," McClure said of how the suspect entered the apartment.

McClure said the woman described the suspect as being 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black face covering and black pants. 

"At this time, we don't believe that the public is in any danger," McClure said. "This appears to be an isolated incident."

McClure said a detective has been assigned to the case to work with the woman in effort to obtain more information about the incident. 

He said anyone with information that could aid in the investigation is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department.

Police say man was stabbed in South Sioux City
Man injured in stabbing in Morningside, suspect struggled with police
SCPD investigating west side stabbing
Crime Scene Do Not Cross
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News