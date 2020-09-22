Woman taken to Sioux City hospital after Monday night stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital Monday night.
Officers responded to a reported stabbing at Prestwick Apartments, 4230 Hickory Lane, at 8:16 p.m. When they arrived, Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said they found a woman suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to her abdomen. She was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
McClure said the woman was alone in a friend's apartment when an unknown male entered the apartment and stabbed her with a knife.
"There's no signs of forced entry, so we believe the door was unlocked," McClure said of how the suspect entered the apartment.
McClure said the woman described the suspect as being 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black face covering and black pants.
"At this time, we don't believe that the public is in any danger," McClure said. "This appears to be an isolated incident."
McClure said a detective has been assigned to the case to work with the woman in effort to obtain more information about the incident.
He said anyone with information that could aid in the investigation is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department.
