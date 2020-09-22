Woman taken to Sioux City hospital after Monday night stabbing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital Monday night.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at Prestwick Apartments, 4230 Hickory Lane, at 8:16 p.m. When they arrived, Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said they found a woman suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to her abdomen. She was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

McClure said the woman was alone in a friend's apartment when an unknown male entered the apartment and stabbed her with a knife.

"There's no signs of forced entry, so we believe the door was unlocked," McClure said of how the suspect entered the apartment.

McClure said the woman described the suspect as being 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black face covering and black pants.

"At this time, we don't believe that the public is in any danger," McClure said. "This appears to be an isolated incident."

McClure said a detective has been assigned to the case to work with the woman in effort to obtain more information about the incident.