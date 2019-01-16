SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County has agreed to pay more than $182,000 to settle a sexual discrimination and retaliation lawsuit filed by the county's former social services coordinator.
Among the allegations Patty Erickson-Puttmann made in her lawsuit were that current and former county officials had cut her salary because she had filed a state civil rights complaint about her treatment.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve the settlement and pay Erickson-Puttmann $50,962 in back pay and an additional $71,462. The county will raise her annual salary to $101,306, effective Dec. 31. The county also agreed to pay $60,000 to the West Des Moines law firm that represented Erickson-Puttmann.
Erickson-Puttmann, who currently serves as Woodbury County's service coordinator for Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services group, has agreed to resign on June 30. She will be on paid time off, receiving her salary and benefits, until her retirement.
The settlement ends Erickson-Puttmann's employment with the county after more than 29 years. Under terms of the agreement, she will not provide work services during her paid time off. She also agreed not to apply for any positions with Woodbury County in the future.
In a statement issued through her attorney, Megan Flynn, Erickson-Puttman said she "is proud of the work she and others have done for the community they serve and that she will always be proud of her time with the county and the region and that she wishes them all well."
In signing the agreement, the county admitted no wrongdoing, though board member Matthew Ung, who was named individually in the suit, and chairman Keith Radig voted against its approval.
"Settlements like this have the unintended consequence of incentivizing frivolous lawsuits with the hope of a generous settlement. But no matter how pragmatic it may seem, I cannot and will not vote to reward false claims. That is not the purpose of government," Ung said at Tuesday's board meeting.
Also named in the suit were current board member Jeremy Taylor, former board member Mark Monson and former human resources director Ed Gilliland. County Auditor Pat Gill and former assistant human resources director Gloria Mollet also were included in the suit, but were later dismissed.
Erickson-Puttmann had said in the suit, filed in February 2017 in Woodbury County District Court, that county officials treated female employees differently than men and placed different standards and expectations on women. She said county officials issued a 19-point corrective plan to her in retaliation for pointing out to board members that Gill might have violated privacy laws when submitting information to newspapers to be published in legal advertisements.
She had made similar allegations in a June 2015 complaint filed with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission after the board, on a 3-2 vote, with Monson, Ung and Taylor in favor, reduced her annual salary by nearly $16,000. Board members justified the cut by saying her duties had been reduced after the state of Iowa switched oversight of mental health services for low-income people from individual counties to a regional system.
Woodbury County had joined the Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services group with Sioux and Plymouth counties, and Erickson-Puttmann became Woodbury County's service coordinator under Sioux Rivers. Woodbury County paid her salary.
Erickson-Puttmann filed a federal sexual harassment claim in 2001 against the county and Gill, who was later dismissed from the suit. The case went to trial, and a jury ordered the county to pay her $25,000 for emotional distress.