Woodbury County deputies arrest 2 with stolen guns

SIOUX CITY -- A traffic stop in rural Woodbury County led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of stolen firearms and marijuana.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 29 between Salix and Sloan on Friday. Suspicious of the occupants' behavior, the deputies called a K9 unit to the scene, and the dog alerted to the presence of a controlled substance.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found two stolen handguns and drugs.

The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a Sioux City apartment, where deputies recovered two assault rifles with ammunition, a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and ammunition, gun parts, several high-capacity magazines, 69 grams of marijuana, packaging material, drug scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of trafficking stolen firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia were Marcos Castellanos, 20, of Sioux City, and Alexander Febus, 19, of Cranston, Rhode Island. Castellanos also faces charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and third-degree burglary.

