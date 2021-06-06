Woodbury County homicide suspect linked to previous shooting incidents

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Miller said Ryan pulled out a gun and left it for him in the car, then got out to talk to the pickup driver. Miller said he heard shots, grabbed the gun and fired a shot toward the pickup in self-defense. He believes Ryan was the shooter's intended target, but doesn't know what led up to the altercation. Ryan escaped injury, and Mathison wound up getting hit in the right elbow and right hip.

The shooter drove away, and Ryan ran off, Miller said. He wrapped his belt around Mathison's arm to slow the bleeding and drove him to the hospital with Mathison's wife.

At the hospital, police officers who had been notified of the shooting talked with Miller, searched him and found the ammunition clip in his pocket. After getting a warrant, they searched the car and found the handgun, which was determined to be stolen.

Because he had two prior felony convictions, Miller was taken into custody on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking stolen weapons. He said that after officers read him his Miranda rights at the police station, he exercised his right to have an attorney present and refused to answer questions. He posted bond two days later and was released from jail. After seeing Hildreth's picture in the news in connection with his arrest in Onawa, Miller said he realized it was the same man who had fired the shots that struck Mathison.