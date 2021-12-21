Woodbury County inmate charged with assault of fellow resident

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Monday and charged with helping another man assault a Woodbury County Jail inmate they had accused of being a snitch.

Dustin Dimmick, 32, is charged with one count of willful injury.

He is charged in the Jan. 20 assault of Nicholas Thompson in the jail. According to court documents, Beau Gries began punching and kicking Thompson, and Dimmick joined the assault. When Thompson tried to get up, he was thrown onto a cement staircase. During the assault, Gries and Dimmick accused Thompson of being a "rat" and a "snitch."

Thompson was taken to the hospital and was diagnosed with a concussion and some loose teeth. He also suffered cuts and bruises.

Gries pleaded guilty in May to willful injury and was sentenced to five years in prison, a sentence he's currently serving concurrent with a 15-year sentence on a drug conviction.

Thompson was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine and five years in state prison on one count of forgery for possession of counterfeit $100 bills.

