 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing

Woodbury County inmate charged with assault of fellow resident

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Monday and charged with helping another man assault a Woodbury County Jail inmate they had accused of being a snitch.

Dustin Dimmick, 32, is charged with one count of willful injury.

Dustin Dimmick mugshot

Dimmick

He is charged in the Jan. 20 assault of Nicholas Thompson in the jail. According to court documents, Beau Gries began punching and kicking Thompson, and Dimmick joined the assault. When Thompson tried to get up, he was thrown onto a cement staircase. During the assault, Gries and Dimmick accused Thompson of being a "rat" and a "snitch."

Thompson was taken to the hospital and was diagnosed with a concussion and some loose teeth. He also suffered cuts and bruises.

Gries pleaded guilty in May to willful injury and was sentenced to five years in prison, a sentence he's currently serving concurrent with a 15-year sentence on a drug conviction.

Thompson was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine and five years in state prison on one count of forgery for possession of counterfeit $100 bills.

People are also reading…

How to protect your information from identity theft
$1 for 13 weeks
+1 
Courtroom gavel and law books

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Reforms target military's missing weapons problem

Reforms target military's missing weapons problem

The Department of Defense is overhauling how it keeps track of its guns and explosives, and Congress is requiring more accountability from the Pentagon -- responses to an Associated Press investigation that showed lost or stolen military weapons were reaching America's streets.

Watch Now: Related Video

The James Webb Telescope is about to blow astronomers' minds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News