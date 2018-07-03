OTO, Iowa -- Authorities have identified Troy Putzier, 51, of Oto as the driver of an all-terrain vehicle who died in a crash Saturday evening.
Putzier lost control of the ATV and was thrown from the vehicle in the 2800 block of Morgan Trail in rural Oto, according to a news release from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office. Putzier was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office, Woodbury County Emergency Services and the Oto Ambulance responded to the accident.