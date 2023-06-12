SIOUX CITY — In a partial victory for a Woodbury County couple fighting to keep a proposed liquid carbon dioxide pipeline from crossing their farm, a judge has denied the pipeline company's request to survey their property.

District Court Judge Roger Sailor dismissed Navigator Heartland's petition for an injection to let survey crews access land Vicky and Bill Hulse own north of Moville, Iowa. Sailor found that while Navigator sent a single legal notice to the Hulses at their mailing address in Moville, the company failed to notify Bill Hulse, who lives in the Iowa Veteran's Home in Marshalltown.

"....it is undisputed that no notice whatsoever was provided to Mr. Hulse at any time, not was there any possibility of Mrs. Hulse delivering the notice to him or relating to him its contents, as she refused acceptance of the mailing and therefore was not in possession of the notice nor had she ever read it herself," Sailor wrote.

After being twice denied entry to the land, which lies in the pipeline's proposed route, last summer, Navigator sued the Hulses in August to get a temporary injunction allowing survey crews to enter the property.

The couple responded with a counterclaim that Iowa's laws giving pipeline companies the right of entry to private land to survey and examine it are unconstitutional.

Sailer in October denied Navigator's request for the temporary injunction. A one-day trial was held in March on the matter. During testimony, Vicky Hulse said he has guardianship and power of attorney to make decisions on behalf of her husband, who has dementia and Parkinson's Disease.

In his ruling, Sailer dismissed the Hulses' counterclaim that state law giving surveyors the right of entry to private property is unconstitutional.

"The court has found the statute granting entry to be constitutional and although the court has found that Navigator has not sufficiently complied with the statue at present to obtain the injunction it seeks, there is no present invasion of right or threatened invasion of right absent a trespass, for which adequate remedy exists at law," Sailer wrote.

The decision differs from a ruling in a similar case in Clay County on May 8. District Court Judge John Sandy found in favor of Sioux Falls landowner Martin Koening, saying the law violated Iowa's constitution because it did not provide for just compensation for certain damages to landowners for their loss of the right to deny entry onto their land.

"The court can find no other reasonable interpretation in which Iowa Code (section) 479B.15 passes "constitutional muster,' " Sandy wrote in the ruling.

Navigator has applied for a state permit to build a pipeline through five states, including Iowa, that would collect carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer processors in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois, convert it to liquid form and transport it under high pressure to an Illinois site, where it would be pumped thousands of feet beneath the surface. Many Iowa landowners have refused to grant surveyors access to their land or sign easements.

The company depends on Iowa's law allowing surveyors the right to complete surveys if landowners don't voluntarily agree to them.

The pipeline would run approximately 900 miles through 36 Iowa counties, including Woodbury, Clay and Butler counties. Other Siouxland counties include Plymouth, Lyon, Osceola, O'Brien, Cherokee, Dickinson and Buena Vista in Iowa and Dakota, Dixon and Wayne counties in Nebraska.

It's one of two carbon pipelines proposed to run through the region.