SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office is warning local residents of a phone scam in which callers claim the recipient could be fined for failing to comply with a subpoena.
According to a sheriff's office news release, callers identify themselves as a sheriff's office employee and tell the recipient that he or she is subject to arrest if a fine isn't paid for failing to comply with a subpoena.
The sheriff's office does not contact people by phone concerning noncompliance with a subpoena and does not solicit money for failing to comply.
Anyone receiving such a call should hang up.
For more information, contact the sheriff's office during business hours at (712) 279-6010 or 800-352-6352. After business hours, call (712) 279-6510 or 800-352-4606.