SIOUX CITY -- Fans of real-life crime shows will be able to ride shotgun with a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy next week as he relives a high-speed chase that ended with a spectacular crash and the driver trying to escape from authorities in a sewage lagoon.
The April 2016 chase that ended near Salix, Iowa, will be featured in an upcoming episode of "BODY CAM" on the Investigation Discovery channel. The episode will air at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
"This is about as real as it gets with this body cam video," Woodbury County Sheriff's Maj. Todd Wieck said.
Wieck said Sheriff Dave Drew agreed to submit video to show producers to give county residents who see the show an opportunity to observe the situations law enforcement officers encounter.
"I think it helps educate the public with what we're doing and what we face out there," Wieck said.
The episode features video footage from Deputy Tyler Milton's body camera and the dash camera of his vehicle during the April 5, 2016, pursuit of Justin Derby on Old Highway 75 north from Sloan to Salix. Footage shows Derby weaving through traffic while reaching speeds of 117 mph before he loses control of the car and rolls over near Salix. After the crash, Derby fled on foot into the City of Salix sewage lagoon. He was arrested after officers talked him out of the lagoon. Two of the four passengers in the vehicle were injured.
Wieck said the British production company for "BODY CAM" contacted the sheriff's office last summer or fall.
"They had asked if we had anything interesting," Wieck said.
Wieck thought of a couple cases, but couldn't submit them because of legal reasons. Then he remembered this chase and sent producers copies of all the dash and body cam video of the incident.
"I didn't think they were going to use it, and then out of the blue I got a phone call from one of the production managers or other people involved with the show," Wieck said.
In the weeks before Thanksgiving, a production crew came to Sioux City to interview Milton and Maj. Tony Wingert, who arrived at the crash scene after Derby had exited the vehicle.
Wieck said he's watched other episodes of "BODY CAM," and has been impressed with the show. He said the show allows the officers to narrate the video to help viewers understand what's happening.
Derby, of Iowa City, was later sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of eluding and driving while license barred.
Investigation Discovery is at channel 112 for Cable ONE subscribers in Sioux City. Satellite TV subscribers can find the network at channel 192 on Dish Network and 285 on DirecTV.