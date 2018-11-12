BRONSON, Iowa -- The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person suspected in an attempted child abduction that took place Monday morning.
The sheriff's office reported that the attempted abduction occurred at 8:15 a.m. when a male student was walking to the Lawton-Bronson Elementary School.
The student described the suspect as being a black male in his 30s or 40s, with dreadlocks, clean-shaven and with a mole on his right cheek. He was said to be wearing a tan-colored coat.
The suspect was reportedly driving a white van. No make or model is available. The van, the sheriff's office said, left the area following the attempted abduction with no direction of travel known.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.
If you have information, contact Woodbury County Sheriff's Office at 712-279-6010.