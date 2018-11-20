SIOUX CITY -- A Fleet Farm employee has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $15,000 from cash registers at the Sioux City store.
Robert Smith, 20, of Bronson, Iowa, was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree theft. A preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 30 in Woodbury County District Court.
According to a complaint filed in the case, Smith began taking cash from a cash register at the store on Sept. 30 and continued to take money from cash registers on a daily basis, stealing a total of $14,805.32.
Fleet Farm, 5858 Sunnybrook Drive, opened Aug. 17 in the Sunnybrook Village shopping center.