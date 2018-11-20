Try 3 months for $3

SIOUX CITY -- A Fleet Farm employee has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $15,000 from cash registers at the Sioux City store.

Robert Smith, 20, of Bronson, Iowa, was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree theft. A preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 30 in Woodbury County District Court.

According to a complaint filed in the case, Smith began taking cash from a cash register at the store on Sept. 30 and continued to take money from cash registers on a daily basis, stealing a total of $14,805.32.

Fleet Farm, 5858 Sunnybrook Drive, opened Aug. 17 in the Sunnybrook Village shopping center.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Court reporter

Load comments