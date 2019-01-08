SIOUX CITY -- A worker has pleaded not guilty to stealing nearly $15,000 from cash registers at Sioux City's Fleet Farm store.
Robert Smith, 20, of Bronson, Iowa, entered his written plea Monday to one count of first-degree theft.
According to court documents, Smith began taking cash from a cash register at the store on Sept. 30 and continued to take money from cash registers on a daily basis, stealing a total of $14,805.32.
Fleet Farm, 5858 Sunnybrook Drive, opened Aug. 17 in the Sunnybrook Village shopping center.